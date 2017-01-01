EnvKey's end-to-end encryption is built on OpenPGP, a secure and battle-tested standard. We never see your secrets in plain text, and your encryption passphrase is never sent to our servers. A web of trust verifies the authenticity of public keys on all encryption and decryption operations. The EnvKey App and all its client libraries are open source under the MIT License.

Apart from providing client-side encryption for your secrets, EnvKey also follows strict best practices for server, network, and data security. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and all connections are made over TLS. Our databases, caches, and application servers are contained within a private, hardened network.